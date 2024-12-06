No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1) Milwaukee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11…

Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin plays No. 5 Marquette.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Marquette has a 7-1 record against teams over .500.

The Badgers play their first true road game after going 8-1 to start the season. Wisconsin averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Marquette makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Joplin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

John Tonje is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

