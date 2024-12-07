No. 5 LSU plays Grambling following Williams’ 32-point game

Grambling Tigers (2-6) at LSU Tigers (10-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU hosts…

Grambling Tigers (2-6) at LSU Tigers (10-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU hosts Grambling after Mikaylah Williams scored 32 points in LSU’s 94-88 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The LSU Tigers have gone 8-0 at home. LSU leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 46.9 boards. Aneesah Morrow paces the LSU Tigers with 13.3 rebounds.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 1-6 away from home. Grambling has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

LSU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 12.5 more points per game (70.6) than LSU gives up to opponents (58.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the LSU Tigers.

Kahia Warmsley is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

