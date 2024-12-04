No. 5 LSU hosts Bosgana and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (7-1) at LSU Tigers (9-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on No.…

Stanford Cardinal (7-1) at LSU Tigers (9-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on No. 5 LSU after Elena Bosgana scored 26 points in Stanford’s 84-54 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. LSU is third in college basketball averaging 93.9 points and is shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Cardinal are 0-1 in road games. Stanford ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 37.0 points per game in the paint led by Kennedy Umeh averaging 10.0.

LSU averages 93.9 points, 37.8 more per game than the 56.1 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 22.3 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

Bosgana averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.