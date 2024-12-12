No. 5 Kentucky uses second-half surge to down Colgate 78-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Koby Brea scored 17 points, including five to cap a critical second-half spurt that rallied No.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Koby Brea scored 17 points, including five to cap a critical second-half spurt that rallied No. 5 Kentucky past Colgate 78-67 on Wednesday night.

Jaxson Robinson made consecutive 3-pointers to spark the Wildcats’ 14-2 run over 7:31 for a 63-49 lead, a surge that included 3s by Trent Noah, Otega Oweh and Brea for the needed cushion. The Raiders (2-9) overcame a 17-0 hole, trailed 38-36 at halftime and eventually led 41-40 early in the second half on Jalen Cox’s 3-pointer.

Brea finished 5 of 8 from long range and 6 of 12 overall for Kentucky (9-1), which was coming off a 90-89 overtime win over then-No. 7 Gonzaga on Saturday night.

Amari Williams and Oweh each added 15 points, while Robinson and Andrew Carr had 11 apiece.

Parker Jones had 17 points while Brady Cummins and Jalen Cox had 10 each for Colgate, which dropped its fifth consecutive game.

The Wildcats shot 43% overall and 49% after halftime, while the Raiders shot just 41% overall.

NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 81, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 75

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miles Byrd scored 19 points and made two highlight-reel plays for No. 23 San Diego State, which blew most of a 19-point lead before beating California Baptist for its fourth straight win.

Byrd made a no-look bounce pass to Magoon Gwath for a slam dunk and a 54-45 lead with 14:40 to go. A few minutes later, Byrd stole a pass and went in for a dunk to make it 66-49.

The Lancers cut it to 77-73 on Javonte Johnson’s 3-pointer with two minutes left, but Nick Boyd made a bank shot and Byrd hit two free throws to seal the win.

Boyd added 16 points and played with a bandage over his left eye after getting elbowed by AJ Braun midway through the first half. Gwath and Miles Heide each scored 10 for the Aztecs (7-2).

Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 22 points for the Lancers (5-5). Kendal Coleman added 13 and Adam Moussa 10.

