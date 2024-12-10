No. 5 Kentucky takes home win streak into matchup with Colgate

Colgate Raiders (2-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky hosts Colgate…

Colgate Raiders (2-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky hosts Colgate aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks ninth in college basketball with 19.6 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 3.9.

The Raiders are 1-5 on the road. Colgate ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 4.9.

Kentucky makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (46.9%). Colgate averages 67.1 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 70.7 Kentucky gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.