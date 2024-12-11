No. 5 Kentucky plays Colgate after overtime win

Colgate Raiders (2-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -30.5; over/under is…

Colgate Raiders (2-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -30.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky hosts Colgate following Kentucky’s 90-89 overtime victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Kentucky leads the SEC with 19.6 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 3.9.

The Raiders are 1-5 on the road. Colgate has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kentucky averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Brady Cummins is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

