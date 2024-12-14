No. 5 Kentucky hosts Louisville following Edwards’ 22-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 0-1 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12;…

Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 0-1 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits No. 5 Kentucky after Terrence Edwards scored 22 points in Louisville’s 77-74 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky has college basketball’s top-scoring offense averaging 91.1 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Cardinals play their first true road game after going 6-4 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Louisville is eighth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 5.3.

Kentucky makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Louisville has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.