No. 5 Alabama takes on South Dakota State, looks for 5th straight win

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -22.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Alabama seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against South Dakota State.

The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on their home court. Alabama is seventh in the SEC with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Labaron Philon averaging 7.7.

The Jackrabbits are 0-3 on the road. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Oscar Cluff averaging 9.2.

Alabama makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). South Dakota State averages 77.6 points per game, 0.8 more than the 76.8 Alabama gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Crimson Tide.

Cluff is averaging 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

