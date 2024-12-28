No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on 4-game win streak

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Alabama heads into a matchup with South Dakota State as winners of four games in a row.

The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on their home court. Alabama is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Jackrabbits are 0-3 on the road. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 7.5.

Alabama makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). South Dakota State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Cluff is averaging 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.