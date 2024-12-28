No. 4 USC hosts No. 23 Michigan following Kampschroeder’s 23-point game

Michigan Wolverines (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan plays No. 4 USC after Greta Kampschroeder scored 23 points in Michigan’s 96-55 victory against the Akron Zips.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 in home games. USC ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 39.8 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen paces the Trojans with 9.3 boards.

The Wolverines are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten scoring 41.5 points per game in the paint led by Olivia Olson averaging 6.8.

USC averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game USC gives up.

The Trojans and Wolverines meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and two blocks for the Trojans.

Olson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

