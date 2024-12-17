No. 4 UConn takes on Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (9-3) vs. UConn Huskies (9-1, 1-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Iowa State Cyclones (9-3) vs. UConn Huskies (9-1, 1-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn faces Iowa State in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Huskies have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. UConn is second in the Big East with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 6.4.

The Cyclones have a 9-3 record in non-conference games. Iowa State averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

UConn makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.5 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Iowa State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is shooting 57.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Huskies.

Emily Ryan is averaging 7.7 points, 7.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cyclones.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

