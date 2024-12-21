No. 4 UConn hosts No. 7 USC after Strong’s 29-point performance

USC Trojans (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at UConn Huskies (10-1, 1-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

USC Trojans (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at UConn Huskies (10-1, 1-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn takes on No. 7 USC after Sarah Strong scored 29 points in UConn’s 101-68 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 in home games. UConn ranks second in the Big East in team defense, allowing 53.4 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

The Trojans are 1-0 on the road. USC has an 8-1 record against opponents over .500.

UConn averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game USC gives up. USC averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is averaging 20.6 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies.

JuJu Watkins is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 13.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

