No. 4 Texas visits No. 10 Notre Dame after Citron’s 22-point showing

Texas Longhorns (7-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Notre Dame plays No. 4 Texas after Sonia Citron scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 78-67 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Fighting Irish are 2-0 on their home court. Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 3.7.

The Longhorns are 1-0 on the road. Texas has a 6-0 record against opponents over .500.

Notre Dame averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 3.3 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 30.8 more points per game (92.9) than Notre Dame allows to opponents (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

Madison Booker is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Longhorns.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

