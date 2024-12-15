No. 4 LSU hosts Louisiana following Lafayette’s 20-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3) at LSU Tigers (11-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits No.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-3) at LSU Tigers (11-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits No. 4 LSU after Erica Lafayette scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 64-54 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. LSU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-1 away from home. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LSU makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Louisiana averages 57.7 points per game, equal to what LSU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayeann Day-Wilson is averaging 4.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Tigers.

Lafayette is averaging 12.5 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.