No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes play in New York City, New York

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (10-1) New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio…

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (10-1)

New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and No. 4 Kentucky square off in New York City, New York.

The Wildcats are 10-1 in non-conference play. Kentucky has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Royal averaging 5.8.

Kentucky averages 91.3 points, 22.2 more per game than the 69.1 Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 53.1% from beyond the arc.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.