No. 4 Kentucky takes on Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (10-1)

New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and No. 4 Kentucky play at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Wildcats have a 10-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Kentucky averages 19.5 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Lamont Butler with 4.1.

The Buckeyes are 6-3 in non-conference play. Ohio State scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Kentucky averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is shooting 52.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Wildcats.

Devin Royal is shooting 61.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

