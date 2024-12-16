No. 4 Duke plays George Mason, seeks 5th straight home win

George Mason Patriots (7-3) at Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (7-3) at Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke hosts George Mason aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-0 at home. Duke averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Patriots have gone 1-2 away from home. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Jalen Haynes averaging 6.1.

Duke averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game George Mason allows. George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Blue Devils.

Darius Maddox averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

