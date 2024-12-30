No. 4 Duke Blue Devils face the Virginia Tech Hokies on 6-game win streak

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke comes into a matchup against Virginia Tech as winners of six consecutive games.

The Blue Devils are 7-0 on their home court. Duke is second in the ACC with 16.1 assists per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.5.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 5-7 to begin the season. Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Duke averages 78.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 71.3 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 35.6% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Toibu Lawal is scoring 10.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

