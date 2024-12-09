No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers and the Miami Hurricanes play in New York City, New York

Miami Hurricanes (3-6, 0-1 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) and…

Miami Hurricanes (3-6, 0-1 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) and No. 3 Tennessee square off in New York City, New York.

The Volunteers are 8-0 in non-conference play. Tennessee is the leader in the SEC in team defense, giving up 56.6 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Hurricanes are 3-5 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

Tennessee’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 22.7 more points per game (79.3) than Tennessee allows to opponents (56.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Volunteers.

Nijel Pack is averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Hurricanes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

