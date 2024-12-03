No. 3 Tennessee hosts Syracuse after Freeman’s 23-point game

Syracuse Orange (4-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -19; over/under is…

Syracuse Orange (4-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -19; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays No. 3 Tennessee after Donnie Freeman scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 82-72 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Volunteers have gone 4-0 at home. Tennessee averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 26.9 points per game.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 4-2 to start the season. Syracuse has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.

Tennessee’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc.

JJ Starling is averaging 19.8 points for the Orange.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.