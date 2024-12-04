No. 3 Tennessee handles Syracuse

Chaz Lanier scored 26 points to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 96-70 victory over Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Challenge…

The Volunteers (8-0) got a double-double from Igor Milicic with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler had 14 points and eight assists. Jordan Gainey scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Cade Phillips also had 12.

Tennessee finished with a 39-26 rebounding advantage.

Elijah Moore paced the Orange (4-3) with 24 points off the bench. Chris Bell added 12 and Donnie Freeman had 10.

Tennessee ran off 10 straight points midway through the first half and rode that to a 45-35 halftime lead. Lanier had 11 points at the break.

CLEMSON 70, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 66

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 12 points and Ian Schieffelin had 11 points and a career-high 20 rebounds as Clemson shut down No. 4 Kentucky for a victory Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Tigers (8-1) held the Wildcats (7-1) to 30 points fewer than their average of 96.7 per game coming in, which led the country.

Clemson took the lead for good, 53-52, with 10:08 remaining on Del Jones’ layup that started a 10-2 run. Kentucky got to 68-66 on Lamont Butler’s 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left, but Chase Hunter followed with two foul shots to seal it.

Otega Oweh had 17 points to lead Kentucky. Amari Williams added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Schieffelin, averaging a double-double this season at more than 12 points and 11 rebounds, shot just 4 of 20 from the field. But he was relentless on the boards and surpassed his previous best of 17 rebounds against Pitt in December 2023.

MICHIGAN 67, NO. 11 WISCONSIN 64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored a career-high 24 points — including three straight baskets inside down the stretch — and Michigan defeated No. 11 Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Michigan (7-1, 1-0) won its sixth straight and handed Wisconsin (8-1, 0-1) its first loss of the season.

Goldin, a 7-foot-1 graduate student who followed new Michigan coach Dusty May from Florida Atlantic, scored 17 points after halftime and put the Wolverines ahead for good on a layup with 1:35 left.

Danny Wolf added 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five blocks and three steals for Michigan. John Tonje scored 18 and John Blackwell 16 for Wisconsin.

VILLANOVA 68, NO. 14 CINCINNATI 60

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 31 points, Wooga Poplar had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Villanova gave No. 14 Cincinnati its first loss of the season.

The Wildcats (5-4) got a needed win for third-year coach Kyle Neptune, who has yet to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons. Neptune also got the win two weeks after Villanova hired Eric Roedl as its new athletic director, a nice first impression under the new boss for a coach who needs all the wins he can get to move off the hot seat.

Jizzle James scored 19 points for the Bearcats (6-1).

The Wildcats had their lead cut to six points until Dixon, who played on the 2022 Final Four team, hit consecutive 3-pointers that made it 61-49.

NO. 21 OKLAHOMA 76, GEORGIA TECH 61

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jeremiah Fears scored 18 points to lead No. 21 Oklahoma past Georgia Tech in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Jalon Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners (8-0), and Kobe Elvis scored 12. It was Oklahoma’s first game since pushing its way into the AP Top 25 rankings by defeating Providence, Arizona and Louisville to win the Battle 4 Atlantis last week.

Jaeden Mustaf scored 16 points, Lance Terry had 14 and Duncan Powell added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Georgia Tech (4-4). Baye Ndongo, the No. 2 scorer and top rebounder for the Yellow Jackets this season, finished with four points and four rebounds in only 14 minutes because of foul trouble.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 17-6 lead before the Sooners chipped away and trimmed their deficit to 34-30 at halftime.

Oklahoma took its first lead since the opening minute on a 3-pointer by Duke Mikes about three minutes into the second half that put the Sooners up 37-34. A 3-pointer by Elvis put Oklahoma ahead 51-41 with about 11 minutes remaining.

NO. 22 TEXAS A&M 57, WAKE FOREST 44

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 15 points and Pharrel Payne and Henry Coleman III each added 10 as No. 22 Texas A&M beat Wake Forest.

Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest with a game-high 19 points, and Davin Cosby added 11 points.

Texas A&M (7-2) shot 39% from the floor (19 of 49) and Wake Forest (7-3) shot 28% (17 of 60) from the floor.

The Aggies led 47-42 lead with 6:46 remaining when Taylor stole the ball and Coleman finished the possession with a dunk to give the Aggies to an insurmountable seven-point lead.

Wake Forest also led by seven points a little more than seven minutes into the game before falling behind by halftime. Texas A&M’s Andersson Garcia grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.

NO. 23 OLE MISS 86, LOUISVILLE 63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 20 points, Sean Pedulla added 16 and No. 23 Mississippi shot 63% in the second half to beat short-handed Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Hot shooting jump-started the Rebels (7-1) in both halves, especially during a second-half spurt in which they made seven consecutive baskets over 2:52. That built a 58-41 cushion that Ole Miss later expanded to 27 as it bounced back from its loss last week to No. 12 Purdue.

Davis, who played his first two seasons for Louisville, finished 8 of 11 from the field and scored 13 first-half points. Pedulla made 6 of 11 from the field, including a 3 for the Rebels’ first basket.

Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points for the Cardinals (5-3), who have lost forward Kasean Pryor (torn ACL) and guard Koren Johnson (shoulder) to season-ending injuries. Louisville missed its first 12 3-pointers and shot just 33%.

