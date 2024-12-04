No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks host No. 8 Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils (8-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8…

Duke Blue Devils (8-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke visits No. 3 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-0 in home games. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC with 44.5 points per game in the paint led by Joyce Edwards averaging 7.3.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-1 away from home. Duke is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

South Carolina averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.4 per game Duke gives up. Duke scores 29.2 more points per game (83.2) than South Carolina allows to opponents (54.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Gamecocks.

Reigan Richardson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

