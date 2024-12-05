No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks face the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils (8-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8…

Duke Blue Devils (8-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke visits No. 3 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 2-0 on their home court. South Carolina ranks sixth in college basketball with 42.6 rebounds led by Chloe Kitts averaging 8.0.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 on the road. Duke is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

South Carolina makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Duke averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 12 points.

Ashlon Jackson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.