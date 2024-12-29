No. 3 Notre Dame takes on Virginia following Hidalgo’s 33-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame hosts Virginia after Hannah Hidalgo scored 33 points in Notre Dame’s 97-54 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-0 at home. Notre Dame has a 10-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers have gone 0-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Notre Dame scores 88.8 points, 25.4 more per game than the 63.4 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Irish.

Kymora Johnson is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

