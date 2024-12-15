No. 3 Iowa State faces Omaha after Jones’ 23-point game

Omaha Mavericks (4-8) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-1, 1-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Omaha Mavericks (4-8) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -36.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State hosts Omaha after Curtis Jones scored 23 points in Iowa State’s 89-80 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones have gone 5-0 at home. Iowa State is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks are 2-5 on the road. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit League giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

Iowa State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 69.5 points per game, 3.1 more than the 66.4 Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cyclones.

Lance Waddles is averaging 9.5 points for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

