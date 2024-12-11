No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, look for 5th straight win

Iowa State Cyclones (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are 6-0 in home games. Iowa is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Iowa State averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Iowa makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Iowa State has shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Cyclones.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

