No. 25 UConn hosts No. 15 Baylor following Nunn’s 23-point game

Baylor Bears (5-2) at UConn Huskies (5-3)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor takes on No. 25 UConn after Jayden Nunn scored 23 points in Baylor’s 91-60 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 at home. UConn averages 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 23.0 points per game.

The Bears play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 4.3.

UConn’s average of 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 assists and two blocks.

Nunn averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc.

