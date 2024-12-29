No. 25 Ole Miss takes on Alcorn State, looks for 4th straight victory

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole…

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss comes into a matchup against Alcorn State as winners of three straight games.

The Rebels have gone 6-0 in home games. Ole Miss is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves have gone 0-8 away from home. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 54.1 points per game and is shooting 34.2%.

Ole Miss is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State scores 6.9 more points per game (54.1) than Ole Miss allows (47.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Scott is averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Rebels.

Destiny Brown is averaging 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

