No. 25 Ole Miss plays Alcorn State, seeks 7th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss hosts Alcorn State trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Rebels are 6-0 on their home court. Ole Miss has an 8-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves have gone 0-8 away from home. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC scoring 20.9 points per game in the paint led by Destiny Brown averaging 8.0.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sira Thienou is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Rebels.

Brown is averaging 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

