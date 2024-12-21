No. 25 Ole Miss faces Mississippi Valley State following Thienou’s 23-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-3)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss takes on Mississippi Valley State after Sira Thienou scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 94-39 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Rebels have gone 5-0 in home games. Ole Miss is the best team in the SEC in team defense, allowing 47.5 points while holding opponents to 34.3% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 0-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Ole Miss averages 78.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 83.3 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 3.1 per game Ole Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thienou is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Rebels.

D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

