No. 25 Nebraska takes on Lindenwood (MO), seeks 7th straight home win

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Nebraska will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Cornhuskers play Lindenwood (MO).

The Cornhuskers are 5-0 in home games. Nebraska scores 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 28.0 points per game.

The Lions have gone 1-2 away from home.

Nebraska makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Markowski is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

