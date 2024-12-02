No. 25 Nebraska puts home win streak on the line against Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Nebraska hosts…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Nebraska hosts Lindenwood (MO) aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Cornhuskers are 5-0 in home games. Nebraska has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 1-2 on the road. Lindenwood (MO) ranks eighth in the OVC with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 6.2.

Nebraska makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Lindenwood (MO) averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Nebraska allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Markowski is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cornhuskers.

Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.