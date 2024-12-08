No. 25 Nebraska plays Minnesota, looks for 8th straight home win

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Nebraska hosts…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Nebraska hosts Minnesota aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Cornhuskers are 6-0 on their home court. Nebraska is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Gophers play their first true road game after going 10-0 to start the season. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Nebraska averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 19.4 more points per game (76.7) than Nebraska gives up (57.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Markowski is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Annika Stewart is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

