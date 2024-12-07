No. 25 Nebraska hosts conference rival Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alexis Markowski and No.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexis Markowski and No. 25 Nebraska host Amaya Battle and Minnesota in Big Ten action.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-0 at home. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten with 19.4 assists per game led by Callin Hake averaging 3.8.

The Golden Gophers play their first true road game after going 10-0 to start the season. Minnesota is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

Nebraska scores 84.4 points, 38.0 more per game than the 46.4 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Nebraska allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Nissley averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

Grace Grocholski is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 10.8 points.

