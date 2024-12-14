McNeese Cowboys (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) Tupelo, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under…

McNeese Cowboys (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Mississippi State takes on McNeese in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Nwoko averaging 2.6.

The Cowboys have a 5-4 record in non-conference games. McNeese is seventh in the Southland with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 2.3.

Mississippi State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Sincere Parker is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

