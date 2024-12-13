No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the McNeese Cowboys

McNeese Cowboys (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) Tupelo, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Mississippi State…

McNeese Cowboys (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Mississippi State faces McNeese in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in non-conference play. Mississippi State averages 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Cowboys are 5-4 in non-conference play. McNeese averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Mississippi State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Sincere Parker is averaging 15.6 points for the Cowboys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

