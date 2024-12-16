No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1) Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1)

Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and No. 25 Mississippi State square off in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State has an 8-1 record against teams over .500.

The Chippewas have a 5-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Central Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Mississippi State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Central Michigan averages 10.7 more points per game (79.3) than Mississippi State gives up to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bulldogs.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Chippewas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

