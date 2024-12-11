No. 25 Georgia Tech women tie a program record with 10-0 start to a season after beating UL Monroe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rusne Augustinaite made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Dani Carnegie added 14 points and four 3-pointers…

ATLANTA (AP) — Rusne Augustinaite made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Dani Carnegie added 14 points and four 3-pointers and No. 25 Georgia Tech beat UL Monroe 97-37 on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech matched a program record by starting a season 10-0 for the first time since the 1977-78 team did so. The Yellow Jackets can set the record on Sunday with a win against No. 14 North Carolina to begin ACC play.

Georgia Tech scored 23 of the opening 28 points of the game and led by double figures the rest of the way. The Yellow Jackets also scored the opening 17 points of the second quarter for a 35-point lead at 45-10.

UL Monroe scored 13 points in the third quarter after having just 14 at halftime. Georgia Tech scored the first four points of the fourth to reach a 52-point advantage.

Ines Noguero had 13 points and Kara Dunn scored 12 for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets finished 14 of 33 from 3-point range, compared to UL Monroe’s 3-for-21 performance.

Meloney Thames scored 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting for UL Monroe (3-5).

The Yellow Jackets returned to the national rankings on Monday for the first time since the 2021-22 season when they spent 14 weeks in the AP Top 25. Georgia Tech is one of five ACC schools in the poll, joining No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Duke, North Carolina and No. 22 N.C. State.

UL Monroe returns to Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the first time in a month to host Mississippi State on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.