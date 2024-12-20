No. 25 Clemson hosts Sallis and Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces No. 25 Clemson after Hunter Sallis scored 27 points in Wake Forest’s 75-58 win over the James Madison Dukes.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 in home games. Clemson is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demon Deacons are 1-0 in conference matchups. Wake Forest is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Clemson averages 78.3 points, 14.0 more per game than the 64.3 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 68.0 points per game, 1.2 more than the 66.8 Clemson gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

Sallis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

