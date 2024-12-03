No. 24 San Diego State visits Augillard and Fresno State

San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State…

San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on No. 24 San Diego State after Amar Augillard scored 26 points in Fresno State’s 86-81 overtime loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Fresno State is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aztecs play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Fresno State averages 75.1 points, 10.4 more per game than the 64.7 San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Aztecs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augillard averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc.

Miles Byrd averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

