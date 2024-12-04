No. 24 San Diego State visits Augillard and Fresno State

San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs…

San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -14.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on No. 24 San Diego State after Amar Augillard scored 26 points in Fresno State’s 86-81 overtime loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court. Fresno State allows 77.7 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Aztecs play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. San Diego State ranks ninth in the MWC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Pharaoh Compton averaging 6.3.

Fresno State makes 40.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). San Diego State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Aztecs match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augillard is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.6 points.

BJ Davis is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Aztecs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.