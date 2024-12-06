No. 24 San Diego State takes on San Diego after Gwath’s 25-point game

San Diego Toreros (3-5) at San Diego State Aztecs (5-2, 1-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (3-5) at San Diego State Aztecs (5-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State hosts San Diego after Magoon Gwath scored 25 points in San Diego State’s 84-62 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aztecs have gone 2-1 in home games. San Diego State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Toreros are 0-1 on the road. San Diego is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

San Diego State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Davis is shooting 55.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Aztecs.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals.

