No. 24 Nebraska takes on Tarleton State, looks for 9th straight home win

Tarleton State Texans (5-5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Nebraska will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Cornhuskers take on Tarleton State.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-0 in home games. Nebraska has an 8-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Texans are 1-3 on the road. Tarleton State scores 57.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Nebraska makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Tarleton State averages 57.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 58.1 Nebraska gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Nissley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Arieona Rosborough is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Texans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.