No. 24 Nebraska takes home win streak into matchup with Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (5-5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Nebraska hosts Tarleton State trying to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Cornhuskers are 7-0 in home games. Nebraska is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Texans are 1-3 on the road. Tarleton State is the leader in the WAC giving up only 54.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Nebraska makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Tarleton State averages 57.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 58.1 Nebraska gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Markowski is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cornhuskers.

Arieona Rosborough is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Texans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.