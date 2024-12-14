No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Chattanooga Mocs on 4-game win streak

Chattanooga Mocs (4-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

Chattanooga Mocs (4-7) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Nebraska will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Cornhuskers take on Chattanooga.

The Cornhuskers are 8-0 on their home court. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 39.3 rebounds. Alexis Markowski leads the Cornhuskers with 8.1 boards.

The Mocs have gone 1-3 away from home.

Nebraska makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Chattanooga averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Nebraska allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markowski is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Caia Elisaldez is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Mocs.

