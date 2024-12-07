No. 24 Michigan State hosts Johnson-Matthews and DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (3-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces No. 24 Michigan State after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 20 points in DePaul’s 64-56 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Spartans have gone 5-0 at home. Michigan State is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Blue Demons have gone 1-2 away from home. DePaul gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Michigan State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game DePaul allows. DePaul scores 11.8 more points per game (63.9) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (52.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Vanslooten is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

Jorie Allen is averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Blue Demons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

