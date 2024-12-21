No. 24 Cal takes on Fordham, seeks 4th straight home win

Fordham Rams (6-3) at California Golden Bears (11-1, 1-0 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

Fordham Rams (6-3) at California Golden Bears (11-1, 1-0 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Cal hosts Fordham aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Golden Bears are 7-0 on their home court. Cal has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rams are 2-2 on the road. Fordham is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Cal averages 78.2 points, 22.6 more per game than the 55.6 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Bears.

Taylor Donaldson is averaging 16 points and 2.3 steals for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

