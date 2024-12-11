No. 23 San Diego State hosts Cal Baptist after Daniels’ 33-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (6-2, 1-0 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (6-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -15; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits No. 23 San Diego State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 33 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-59 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Aztecs are 3-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 3.8.

The Lancers are 0-1 on the road. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Kendal Coleman averaging 8.8.

San Diego State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Daniels is averaging 21.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers.

