No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs play the California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears (7-4, 0-1 ACC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (7-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 San Diego State takes on Cal at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California.

The Aztecs have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. San Diego State is the top team in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

The Golden Bears have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Cal is sixth in the ACC scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Andrej Stojakovic averaging 8.4.

San Diego State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 16.8 more points per game (81.5) than San Diego State gives up to opponents (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Aztecs.

Stojakovic is averaging 19.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Bears.

