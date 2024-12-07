No. 23 Ole Miss uses 2nd half run to rout Lindenwood 86-53

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 23 Mississippi used a dominant second…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 23 Mississippi used a dominant second half to defeat Lindenwood 86-53 Saturday night.

Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 14 points and started a decisive 18-4 second-half burst with consecutive layups as Ole Miss (8-1) improved to 5-0 at home. Dre Davis and Davon Barnes added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rebels.

Reggie Bass led Lindenwood (3-6) with 10 points and six rebounds. The Lions only trailed 39-33 at halftime.

Takeaways

Lindenwood: An ambitious nonconference road schedule for coach Kyle Gerdeman’s Lions included an 0-3 finish against SEC schools. Along with Saturday’s loss, Lindenwood lost 93-60 to Oklahoma and 81-61 to Missouri.

Ole Miss: There were no style points early, but the Rebels were dominant over the final 25 minutes, outscoring Lindenwood 62-28.

Key moment

Ole Miss used the 18-4 run over the course of five minutes to build an insurmountable 62-42 lead with 10:44 left. The run included four assists by Jaylen Murray.

Key stat

Ole Miss leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 8.1. The Rebels had seven turnovers against the Lions and came up with eight steals.

Up next

Lindenwood returns home Tuesday against Harris-Stowe State. Ole Miss will face Southern Mississippi at a neutral site on Dec. 14.

